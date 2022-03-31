1 person injured after crash near 34th and east Loop 335
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is on scene on a crash near 34th and east Loop 335.
According to officials, one pickup was traveling eastbound on 34th and failed to yield right of way to a passenger car traveling south on Loop 335 and crashed into the car.
One person has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.