1 person injured after crash near 34th and east Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is on scene on a crash near 34th and east Loop 335.

According to officials, one pickup was traveling eastbound on 34th and failed to yield right of way to a passenger car traveling south on Loop 335 and crashed into the car.

One person has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

