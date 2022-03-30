Who's Hiring?
Xcel Energy filed agreement for final approval on automated electricity meters

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is ready to ask for final approval of a plan that would add to electricity bills for about 11 years.

The company filed an agreement Tuesday to take the plan to install automated electricity meters to the Public Utilities Commission.

The filing says getting a meter that’s not read by a human will cost the average residential customer almost two dollars a month.

For those choosing to not to participate the charges will be about 16 dollars a month for added expenses like labor.

The charges would go into effect September 1.

