Springlake-Earth’s Evan Deleon named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

SPRINGLAKE-EARTH, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a four sport senior athlete that loves basketball and dropped 41 points in a game against UIL 1A State Runner-Up Texline. Meet Springlake-Earth’s 5′9″ point guard Evan Deleon.

Deleon is a baller on the court, dropping 18 points per game, 7 assists and 3 rebounds.

“Holding the ball in my hands I love it,” said Deleon. “I love the ball in may hands and my favorite shot I love shooting on the 3-point line. The 3-point line is is where I live.”

The point guard’s passion is on the court shooting three’s and driving to the hole. The multisport athlete also plays quarterback in football, infield in baseball and triple jump for track.

“Baseball helps a lot with basketball with the hand-eye coordination and it helps out with football was speed and strength,” said Deleon. “Track also with speed.”

The Wolverine is balanced in all phases of the game. He holds a 3.8 GPA and is involved in Texas Association of Future Educators and Student Council. His goal is to study kinesiology to become a coach just like his dad.

“He’s real cool outside of the sports, but when we get on the field he’s locked in,” said Deleon. “He’s not my dad on the field. He’s my coach.”

Deleon’s dad is the Springlake-Earth Athletic Director and football and baseball head coach. His work ethic inspires Evan.

“When we won our first gold ball together in football I saw how happy he was and the smile on his face,” said Deleon. “He wakes up with a smile and he’s never down in the dumps in the morning, so he’s always looking forward to seeing us on the field and doing whatever activities we do.”

Congratulations to Levi McGill on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

