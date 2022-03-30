Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Soldier killed in helicopter crash at Georgia airfield

Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash...
Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash involving two UH-60 helicopters at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield.(US Army)
By Kyle Jordan, Max Diekneite and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 3rd Infantry Division soldier has died after a crash involving two UH-60 helicopters early Wednesday morning.

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m. The solider has been identified as 26-year-old Capt. James T. Bellew, of Charlottesville, Virginia, WTOC reports.

Bellew entered the Army in 2017 as a medical service officer, became an Aeromedical Evacuation Officer in 2019, and has been assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division since March of 2020.

Bellew’s previous assignment was at Camp Casey in South Korea as a Field Medical Assistant from September 2017 to September 2018.

“James was a part of one of the noblest professions imaginable; he dedicated his life to serving our country and did so in a role where he was constantly helping and saving the lives of others,” said Col. Eric Vanek, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade commander.

Wright Army Airfield is closed until further notice while the incident is investigated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old D’Dric Leevon Thomas, wanted for murder charges (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police arrests suspect involved in deadly shooting near Bell Street and 15th Avenue
Amarillo Fire Marshals arrested 2 people impersonating public servants
Amarillo Fire Marshals arrested 2 people for impersonating a public servant
Loop Crash 335
1 person injured after crash near 34th and east Loop 335
49-year-old James Mark Bishop, arrested in Oregon (Source: DPS)
‘Texas 10 Most Wanted’ fugitive from Tulia captured in Oregon
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense: Alleged leader incapable of pulling off kidnapping Michigan Gov. Whitmer
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US sanctions North Korea firms over recent missile tests
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. The U.S....
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
Potter County Sheriff endorses letter to county residents