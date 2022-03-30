Sandies’ Thacker overcomes wind in District 3-5A Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The final round of the District 3-5A high school girls golf Tournament ended with the Amarillo High Lady Sandies claiming the team title led by first place overall finisher Charlee Thacker.

The Sandies sophomore shot 81 in round two at the Ross Rogers Golf Complex finishing at 10 over par. Lauren Kelly was seven shots back with a total gross score of 163.

”Today the front 9 wasn’t that bad, but the back 9 it was battling the whole time,” said Thacker. “I mean the wind will move your ball so much and at Rawls there’s no wind cover so it’s always windy there. This practice here is really good at preparing us for Regionals.”

The 5A Regional Tournament is scheduled for April 20-21 at the Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock.

Full results from the District 3-5A Tournament can be found here.

District 3-5A Regional Qualifiers for high school girls golf. (Source: KFDA)

