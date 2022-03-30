Roberts County grass fire is now over 39,000 acres, 80% contained
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews continue working today to contain the wildfire that started in Roberts County and moved into Hemphill County.
As of this morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire, named the Canadian River Bottom Fire, is an estimated 39,568 acres and 80 percent contained.
Crews are focusing on mop up and containment along with structure count.
The Canadian Volunteer Fire Department says the fire has burned some homes. The total number of homes and structures lost is unknown at this time.
Gray County
Gray County/Pampa Emergency Management says a fire that started south of Pampa has been contained.
The fire prompted evacuations in the Bowers City area, and multiple roads were closed.
The evacuations have been lifted and roads reopened.
SHERMAN COUNTY
The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office a fire east of Stratford closed State Highway 15/119.
The fire started near County Road 10 and County Road V.
The fire has been contained.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY
A grass fire in Hutchinson County is now contained.
The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says the fire started northwest of Stinnett.
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire, which they are calling the North Herring Fire, is 1500 acres and is 100 percent contained.
SH 136 was closed from Pringle to the “Y” due to smoke from the fire. As of 1:30 p.m., the highway was reopened.
CARSON COUNTY
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the grass fire in Carson County has been contained.
The fire started near County Road 14 and County Road 6 northwest of Panhandle.
Drivers in the area were asked to use caution as the smoke may impact travel on Highway 207.
The fire is estimated to span 105 acres and is no 100% contained.
RANDALL COUNTY
In Randall County, a grass fire at I-27 and Sundown has been contained.
Crews responded to the fire around 11:00 a.m. and reported the fire to be contained just before Noon.
