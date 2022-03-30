Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Roberts County grass fire is now over 39,000 acres, 80% contained

By Kaitlin Johnson and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews continue working today to contain the wildfire that started in Roberts County and moved into Hemphill County.

As of this morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire, named the Canadian River Bottom Fire, is an estimated 39,568 acres and 80 percent contained.

Crews are focusing on mop up and containment along with structure count.

If you would like to make a donation, you can send them to the the Canadian Volunteer Fire Department:

If you so wish to make a donation. You can send them to. Canadian Volunteer Fire Department 5 Main Street Canadian,...

Posted by Canadian Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

The Canadian Volunteer Fire Department says the fire has burned some homes. The total number of homes and structures lost is unknown at this time.

Just wanted to thank everyone for the help. Crews are still out mopping up hot spots at this time. People have been...

Posted by Canadian Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Video by Doug Black

Gray County

Gray County/Pampa Emergency Management says a fire that started south of Pampa has been contained.

The fire prompted evacuations in the Bowers City area, and multiple roads were closed.

The evacuations have been lifted and roads reopened.

Fire is contained at this time and we will continue to monitor for hot spots.

Posted by Gray County/ Pampa Emergency Management on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

SHERMAN COUNTY

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office a fire east of Stratford closed State Highway 15/119.

The fire started near County Road 10 and County Road V.

The fire has been contained.

State Hwy 15 / 119. Travel closed at this time

Posted by Sherman County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

HUTCHINSON COUNTY

A grass fire in Hutchinson County is now contained.

The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says the fire started northwest of Stinnett.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire, which they are calling the North Herring Fire, is 1500 acres and is 100 percent contained.

SH 136 was closed from Pringle to the “Y” due to smoke from the fire. As of 1:30 p.m., the highway was reopened.

FINAL UPDATE: 2:45pm. Stinnett Fire Department is reporting the fire is contained at this time. Stinnett: Hwy 136,...

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

CARSON COUNTY

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the grass fire in Carson County has been contained.

The fire started near County Road 14 and County Road 6 northwest of Panhandle.

Drivers in the area were asked to use caution as the smoke may impact travel on Highway 207.

The fire is estimated to span 105 acres and is no 100% contained.

Seeing smoke in Carson County, south of Borger. Unknown if it will impact Hwy 207 (Panhandle Hwy). Motorists are urged...

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

RANDALL COUNTY

In Randall County, a grass fire at I-27 and Sundown has been contained.

Crews responded to the fire around 11:00 a.m. and reported the fire to be contained just before Noon.

The grass fire at I-27 and Sundown Lane has been extinguished and all resources have been released.

Posted by Randall County Fire Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Aaron Bennett Daugherty, 36, sentenced for one count of transportation of child pornography.
Former Perryton officer sentenced for child pornography offenses
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wheeler County grass fire now 3,900 acres, 70% contained
The Canadian River Bottom Fire raging across almost 40 thousand acres has left Hemphill county...
‘It’s what we live for out here’: Ranchers facing damages after ‘Canadian River Bottom Fire’
KFDA News at Six
Eastridge Mission Center rebuilds greenhouse to support community
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing