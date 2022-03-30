PPHM staff share how ‘impacting’ the film ‘A Cathedral in the Desert’ can be for viewers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS and Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum are hosting a film screening and discussion of “A Cathedral in the Desert: The POWs of Hereford Camp 31″.

The event is Thursday, March, 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the PPHM.

Panhandle PBS and Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum are hosting a film screening and discussion of “A Cathedral in the Desert: The POWs of Hereford Camp 31”. (PPHM)

The documentary explores how a group of Italian prisoners brought their artistic talents to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Umbarger.

“Here is what I love about this story: it’s local, if you know anything about this area, you’ll learn something about your own space and regional context, but it’s also a dive into international history,” said Dr. Amy Von Lintel, professor of Art History, Gender Studies, and event film panelist.

Deana Craighead, PPHM’s Curator of Art, said that the Italian prisoners of war played a major role in the artwork in St. Mary’s Church.

“The Umbarger community also became very engaged in several of the POW’s and solicited them to come paint the interior of the church,” said Craighead.

The PPHM believes the roots of history in the Hereford prisoners of war camp will leave an impact on those who watch the film.

“I learned every step of the way, the story of the humans involved and how art was made. I liked digging into the art history and how we can track the art style back to Italy but also to more modern mural styles in the 20th century,” said Dr. Amy Von Lintel.

Several years after the war, one Italian artist returned to Umbarger to see the church he helped decorate and revealed hidden gems in the artwork.

“They were embedding symbols that showed Mussolini’s identity. You can also see the Nazi’s swastika in some of the wall art,” said Dr. Amy Von Lintel.

It is believed that these prisoners remained Mussolini sympathizers during their time of imprisonment.

Craighead said that she feels impacted by the many stories of the POW camp.

“What I think is really fascinating is that these really big things can happen in these small places in our region and I think that’s one of the unique things about our area. It drives home this idea that we are much larger and have a much larger impact than we can imagine,” said Craighead.

For details on the film screening and panel discussion on the Hereford POW camp click, here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.