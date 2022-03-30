Who's Hiring?
‘The old museum is a complete loss’: Structures damaged after fire in Clovis

Blackwater Draw NHL and Museum
Blackwater Draw NHL and Museum(Source: Blackwater Draw NHL and Museum)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Two structures are damaged after a fire fueled by strong winds ran through the south and west of Clovis this afternoon.

According to the The Eastern New Mexico News, the Blackwater Draw museum building on U.S. 70 between Clovis and Portales was destroyed this afternoon during a fire fueled by winds that ran through the south and west of Clovis.

“The old museum is a complete loss,” museum officials posted on their Facebook page, but said some of the murals on the building’s walls survived.

The old museum is a complete loss but some of the mammoth murals survived as you can see through the window on the back...

Posted by Blackwater Draw NHL and Museum on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Officials said the fire was contained by sundown, about four hours after it started.

Portales Fire Chief T.J. Cathey said outbuildings near the old museum were also destroyed in the blaze, which also caused major damage to the nearby former Eastern New Mexico University football field.

Cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Cathey said the state fire marshal has been called to investigate.

