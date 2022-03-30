Light Morning Showers

Winds have turned in the early morning hours on the edge of a cold front pushing through the area. Winds are still strong with this push of cold air, but thankfully as we go through the day, winds will begin to calm down. Aside from cooler temperatures, light rain showers will be possible in the western ends of the area in the early morning hours, dying down by 9-10 a.m., with a second round of rain possible Wednesday night. Temperatures will return to a more spring-like range starting Thursday.

