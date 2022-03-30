Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Light Morning Showers

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds have turned in the early morning hours on the edge of a cold front pushing through the area. Winds are still strong with this push of cold air, but thankfully as we go through the day, winds will begin to calm down. Aside from cooler temperatures, light rain showers will be possible in the western ends of the area in the early morning hours, dying down by 9-10 a.m., with a second round of rain possible Wednesday night. Temperatures will return to a more spring-like range starting Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at an apartment complex on Bell Street
Amarillo police investigate after man killed in shooting at apartment complex
Loop Crash 335
1 person injured after crash near 34th and east Loop 335
Photo of the fire southeast of Canadian (Source: Booker Fire Department)
Roberts County grass fire is now over 39,000 acres, 40% contained
One person has died and two people were injured after a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV...
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving semi and car south of Stratford
Julieanna Meguire
Tucumcari police have found 15-year-old and mother

Latest News

Photo of the fire southeast of Canadian (Source: Booker Fire Department)
Roberts County grass fire is now over 39,000 acres, 40% contained
Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's Forecast 3-31-22
Today's forecast highs
Thursday’s Forecast: Nice and Sunny
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Gradual Warm-Up
Gradual Warm-Up