Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Food and gas prices likely to continue rising this year

New forecasts show food and gas prices will rise. (CNN, KDKA, UNTV, UKRAINIAN NAVY OF THE ARMED FORCES VIA FACEBOOK, UKRAINIAN STATE EMERGENCY SERV, US EIA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are wondering when gas and grocery prices will come down, the answer is probably not anytime soon.

In fact, you might have to pay even more for those commodities in the coming months.

New federal forecasts show food prices likely will keep climbing, and the average cost of gas will say high or may even rise.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts grocery prices will increase up to 4% throughout this year, and the average cost of dining out could set a new record.

That is partly because Ukraine and Russia usually export a lot of the world’s wheat and corn.

“It will have global context, impact, beyond anything we’ve seen since World War II,” said David Beasley, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program.

Inflation is causing financial problems for food truck owners nationwide. (Source: CNN, Telegram/ Azov Battalion)

China’s new COVID-19 lockdowns are also making it hard for supply chains to recover from the pandemic.

Oil prices dipped a bit this week after Russia said it would ease up its assault on parts of Ukraine, but White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said, “No one shoud be fooled by Russia’s announcement.”

“It’s called rockets and feathers, meaning when the price goes up, price per barrel, that means your gas stations prices go up like a rocket. When the price goes down per barrel, the gas station prices come down like a feather,” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at an apartment complex on Bell Street
Amarillo police investigate after man killed in shooting at apartment complex
Loop Crash 335
1 person injured after crash near 34th and east Loop 335
Photo of the fire southeast of Canadian (Source: Booker Fire Department)
Roberts County grass fire is now over 39,000 acres, 40% contained
One person has died and two people were injured after a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV...
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving semi and car south of Stratford
Julieanna Meguire
Tucumcari police have found 15-year-old and mother

Latest News

49-year-old James Mark Bishop, arrested in Oregon (Source: DPS)
‘Texas 10 Most Wanted’ fugitive from Tulia captured in Oregon
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
City of Amarillo financial report available online
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter
Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.
Suave deodorant sprays recalled due to elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense rests in trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer