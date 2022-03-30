Five Panhandle soccer teams advance to Regional Quarterfinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five high school soccer teams from the Panhandle won their Area round of playoffs and advance to Regionals, Amarillo High Lady Sandies, Canyon Lady Eagles, Randall Lady Raiders, Pampa Harvesters and the Palo Duro Dons.

With 14 seconds left in the game your Lady Sandies score the game winning goal to beat Canutillo, 2-1!!!

Goals: Nicole Gray & Lily Cook

Assists: Saizlee Carlton & Tatyana Gaspar

Another outstanding performance by defenders Kenna Hooks, Abigail Artley, Sara Wall & Lauren Stokes. — AHS Lady Sandies Soccer (@ladysandiessocc) March 29, 2022

5A Girls Soccer Regional Quarterfinals: Amarillo HS vs. Lubbock Coronado on Friday April 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. in Dick Bivins Stadium. Ticket Prices are adults $5 and students $3.

🏆Area Champs🏆

Lady Eagles with the 3-2 win in overtime against a very competitive Snyder team! Game winning goal by Bryleigh Burks! Thank you to all the fans that came out to support us tonight!

Goals by:

Gracie Van Winkle⚽️⚽️

Bryleigh Burks⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ctREWjUFbq — Lady Eagles Soccer (@GirlsSoccerCHS) March 30, 2022

🏆Area Champs!🏆



Your Lady Raiders WIN 2-1 over El Paso Burges! We (makenna!) pull it off scoring the winning goal with 5 seconds left!



Goals:

⚽️ Kealy Juarez

⚽️ Makenna Alstead



Assists:

☑️ Amara Hernandez

☑️ Cali Bessent

☑️ Maguire Guest@CanyonAthDept @LarissaLiska pic.twitter.com/s6mxl5nlBu — Lady Raider Soccer (@LdyRaiderFutbol) March 30, 2022

PD gets the win in pks over El Paso Irvin #GoldBallChasin 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Lpi8PW3hsA — Palo Duro Soccer (@PaloDuro_Soccer) March 30, 2022

Boys take the Area win 7-1 vs Lake View! pic.twitter.com/qzlRllYXdK — Hugo aguillon (@Coach_Aguillon) March 30, 2022

