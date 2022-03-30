Who's Hiring?
Five Panhandle soccer teams advance to Regional Quarterfinals

Canyon girls soccer wins 4A Area.
Canyon girls soccer wins 4A Area.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:47 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five high school soccer teams from the Panhandle won their Area round of playoffs and advance to Regionals, Amarillo High Lady Sandies, Canyon Lady Eagles, Randall Lady Raiders, Pampa Harvesters and the Palo Duro Dons.

5A Girls Soccer Regional Quarterfinals: Amarillo HS vs. Lubbock Coronado on Friday April 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. in Dick Bivins Stadium. Ticket Prices are adults $5 and students $3.

