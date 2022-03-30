Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Moisture Chances This Evening

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
Our weather has been quite unsettled as of late with windy 80 degree weather yesterday, snow this morning, and then back to sunshine this afternoon. Active weather will continue into this evening as another disturbance moves our way from New Mexico bringing a chance for rain and thundershowers to the SW half of our area, including Amarillo. There may also be some wet snow mixing in, especially for NW counties, although accumulations are not expected. We return to quiet conditions tomorrow with sunshine, light winds, and highs in the mid 60s.

