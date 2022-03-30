Who's Hiring?
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

According to the release, Henry Julian Gallardo is wanted for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Gallardo is around 5′9″ and weighs 215 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Gallardo’s location, call The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers at 806-344-2583.

If your tip leads to an arrest you may get a reward of up to $300.

***FUGITIVE OF THE WEEK*** *********$500 Reward ******* Name: HENRY JULIAN GALLARDO Hgt: 5'9 Wgt: 215 Eyes: Bro Hair:...

Posted by Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

