Climate conditions are increasing severe allergy symptoms in Texas Panhandle

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire, rain, and snow have hit the Panhandle over the last two weeks and those with allergies are feeling the affects.

“In the last couple of weeks we’ve seen a lot more patients coming in with complaints, itchy watery eyes, runny nose, some people have been wheezing,” said Dr. James Tarbox, allergy specialist at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

Normally, tree pollen is the biggest culprit in people having allergies, but high speeds carrying insect particles and ragweed is making matters worse.

West Texas A&M University environmental experts say the transition between moisture and dryness is throwing more problems in the wind.

“When we have moisture in the Texas panhandle area and followed with dry condition it will result into tons of more spores,” said Dr. Nabarun Ghosh, science professor at West Texas A&M University.

Ghosh also says other particles circulating in the wind is from feedlots.

He and his research team have also trapped pollen from Tulsa with wind being able to carry particles 500 miles.

Outside of prescribing inhalers and antihistamines, medical experts recommend closing your doors and changing filters.

“Especially if you’re driving around a lot make sure that air filter in your car has been changed recently,” said Tarbox. “Same thing with your house, you want to get your filters changed a couple of times a year.”

