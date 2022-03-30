Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo brings back recurring credit card payment option for Utility Billing Department

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has fixed a computer software issue in the Utility Billing Department.

The recurring credit card payment option is now online.

No late fees are being assessed for missed payments due to the maintenance issue.

Because of the maintenance issue, outstanding balances may appear on a bill as a previous balance owed.

For payment options and questions regarding possible past due balances, contact the COA Utility Billing Department:

  • Phone: (806) 378-3030 or (806) 576-1932.
  • Email: waterbill@amarillo.gov
  • In-person: The COA Utility Billing Department Mobile Pay Station, 621 S. Johnson St. (across from Hodgetown) or Amarillo City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan St.

