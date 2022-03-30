Catholic Charities partners Panhandle Community Services to help those needing health insurance
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services and Catholic Charities are partnering to help eligible adult, families and children get healthcare.
The event will be on Friday April 1, at 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the 2004 N Spring Street.
Certified Health Navigators will be available to assist in applying, enrolling and understanding Marketplace Health Insurance, Medicaid and CHIP.
What to bring:
- Address and information about household
- Social security numbers for those applying
- Any immigration documentation you have (if applicable)
- Tax filing information
- Estimate of income for 2022
- Information on employer based insurance (if applicable)
