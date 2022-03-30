Who's Hiring?
Catholic Charities partners Panhandle Community Services to help those needing health insurance

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services and Catholic Charities are partnering to help eligible adult, families and children get healthcare.

The event will be on Friday April 1, at 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the 2004 N Spring Street.

Certified Health Navigators will be available to assist in applying, enrolling and understanding Marketplace Health Insurance, Medicaid and CHIP.

What to bring:

  • Address and information about household
  • Social security numbers for those applying
  • Any immigration documentation you have (if applicable)
  • Tax filing information
  • Estimate of income for 2022
  • Information on employer based insurance (if applicable)

Do you need a little extra help getting healthcare or aren’t sure where to start? We are partnering with Panhandle...

Posted by Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle on Monday, March 21, 2022

