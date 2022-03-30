Catholic Charities partners Panhandle Community Services to help those needing health insurance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services and Catholic Charities are partnering to help eligible adult, families and children get healthcare.

The event will be on Friday April 1, at 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the 2004 N Spring Street.

Certified Health Navigators will be available to assist in applying, enrolling and understanding Marketplace Health Insurance, Medicaid and CHIP.

What to bring:

Address and information about household

Social security numbers for those applying

Any immigration documentation you have (if applicable)

Tax filing information

Estimate of income for 2022

Information on employer based insurance (if applicable)

