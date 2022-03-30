Amarillo police investigate after man killed in shooting at apartment complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that took place this morning.

Officers responded at 4:58 a.m. to an apartment building near Bell Street and SW 15th Avenue on reports of a shooting.

APD said one man died at the scene and APD Homicide Detectives are investigating.

The suspect has been identified, but is not in custody at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

