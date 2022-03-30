Amarillo Angels Spring Donation Drive is collecting items to help foster families

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Angels are collecting items from the community to help foster families in the area.

The items that are being requested range from diapers hand sanitizer and toilet paper to family toys games and tickets to area attractions.

Donations will be accepted by the organization until Friday, April 1.

The list of items needed to donate are below:

Diapers/Wipers



Hand Sanitizers



Paper Towles



Toilet Paper



Paper goods



Sunscreen



Outside Toys



Family/Kid Games



Kids Books and Magazines



Beach Towels



Art Supplies



Tickets to area attractions

The list of drop off locations are below:

Pure Water on 504 23rd Street, Canyon

Purpose & Passion Boutique on 2612 Wolflin Village, Amarillo

Impact Nutrition and Fitness on 4119 Business Park Drive, Amarillo

Amarillo National Bank on 2401 Grand Street, Amarillo

Arena of Life Church on 88275 S Washington Street, Amarillo

Nicks Fight Club on 6205 SW 34th Ave, Amarillo

Have you donated yet? 🤪 Our spring donation drive is still going on. We are in need of all things fun toys, games, art... Posted by Amarillo Angels on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

