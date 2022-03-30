Amarillo Angels Spring Donation Drive is collecting items to help foster families
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Angels are collecting items from the community to help foster families in the area.
The items that are being requested range from diapers hand sanitizer and toilet paper to family toys games and tickets to area attractions.
Donations will be accepted by the organization until Friday, April 1.
The list of items needed to donate are below:
- Diapers/Wipers
- Hand Sanitizers
- Paper Towles
- Toilet Paper
- Paper goods
- Sunscreen
- Outside Toys
- Family/Kid Games
- Kids Books and Magazines
- Beach Towels
- Art Supplies
- Tickets to area attractions
The list of drop off locations are below:
- Pure Water on 504 23rd Street, Canyon
- Purpose & Passion Boutique on 2612 Wolflin Village, Amarillo
- Impact Nutrition and Fitness on 4119 Business Park Drive, Amarillo
- Amarillo National Bank on 2401 Grand Street, Amarillo
- Arena of Life Church on 88275 S Washington Street, Amarillo
- Nicks Fight Club on 6205 SW 34th Ave, Amarillo
