AFD: House fire in Amarillo spread to neighboring home due to wind

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A house fire in Amarillo damaged two homes yesterday.

The Amarillo Fire Department responded at 2:45 p.m. to a home at 313 S. Mississippi on reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home fully involved in fire and fire spreading to the fence and a nearby home due to wind.

Crews began their attack from the outside, and quickly knocked down most of the fire before entering the home.

The home’s occupant made it out safely and the neighbor south of them was evacuated during the attack, according to AFD.

AFD said 20 feet of fence was burned and the adjacent home had minor fire damage.

