2 trailers damaged due to fire near 1st Ave and Hughes Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews were working on a trailer that was fully engulfed in flames and spread to another trailer in the area of 1st Ave and Hughes Street.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in around 10 minutes.

Captain Chris Shelburne of the Amarillo Fire Department said there were no injuries reported and the crews are mopping up the scene.

