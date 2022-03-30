1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving semi and car south of Stratford

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died and two people were injured after a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV south of Stratford Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., DPS officials say an SUV towing a boat trailer was parked on the southbound shoulder of US 287 when a semi was driving south on US 287.

The semi saw the SUV on the shoulder and merged into the inside lane.

DPS officials say the driver of the SUV left the shoulder and traveled back on the roadway to make a left turn at a turnaround. The SUV then turned and cut into the path of the semi.

The semi crashed into the SUV on the driver’s side.

The SUV came to rest facing north in the northbound lanes of US 287, and the semi rolled onto its side before coming to rest facing south in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 46-year-old Tina Hunley of Colorado, was taken to the hospital in Dumas with serious injuries. She later died at the hospital.

A 45-year-old passenger was treated and released, and an 11-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital in Dumas with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

