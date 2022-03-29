Crews watch for power outages as high winds impact the area

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Crews with Xcel Energy and Tri-County Electric Coooperative, Inc. are watching for power outages as high winds impact the area.

Around 1:15 p.m., Tri-County Electric Cooperative said the western area of Guymon was without power.

As of 1:50 p.m., power was restored to that area.

In Texas and New Mexico, Xcel Energy says the company is prepared to respond to power emergencies as high winds impact the area today.

Xcel says there are operational plans in place to make sure key employees are available to respond to outages that may occur.

If you see a downed power line, experts say you should assumed it is energized and very dangerous. If you come upon a downed power line, never touch or move the line. Instead, leave the area and report the downed line.

To report a power outage to Tri-County Electric Cooperative, call 580-652-2418.

To report a power outage to Xcel, 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts.

