‘They were remembering what happened’: Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center honors Vietnam Veterans

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Vietnam veterans are being honored by the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center. Today marks the last day troops left the country in 1973.

Nearly sixty guests were in attendance for today’s reception showing appreciation for those who did not receive a warm welcome returning overseas.

“Back in time, America was kind of split about the Vietnam War, and a lot of the veterans when they returned, unlike from other wars, they were not treated nicely by some members of the public,” said Perry Gilmore, director of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center.

During the ceremony, each veteran shared when they served and was celebrated by their peers.

Gilmore says these events are important for all veterans as they age to show them gratitude for what they did for our country.

“There were some veterans with tears in their eyes,” said Gilmore. “They were remembering what happened, but I think some of those tears were of gratitude.”

For Robert Kelley, a veteran who served three tours in Vietnam transporting materials and those injured serving in the war, he embraces the appreciation.

“It’s about time they recognized us, we may have not done a whole lot over there, but the way we feel...we did quite a bit” said Kelley. “While I was over there I got a little favor from Vietnam, I didn’t want and that was agent orange.”

