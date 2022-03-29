Shamrock’s strong Macina twins finish runner-up at State in first season

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The class 2A Shamrock Irish brought back powerlifting to their program for the first time in decades. First-year head coach Jeff Caffey helped Kit (148 lb) and Kylie (105 lb) Macina dominated their weight classes at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Meet finishing runner-up.

“Squat worked out well I went 500,” said Kit. “Bench I went 285 and then deadlift kind of slowed down. I went 450.

The duo loves leg day, but Kylie’s 150 pound bench helped her finish second at State in the 105 pound weight class.

“I very excited when I got that,” said Kylie. “I never thought I could bench that much and just showing other girls that if you’re small like me, I’m like 5′1″, you can lift heavy.”

Boys and girls do not always compete in the same sport, but powerlifting gives the Macina twins a chance to get stronger together. They both started lifting for athletics in sixth grade at Shamrock.

“You get to spend more time with each other,” said Kit. “It’s fun seeing each other compete outside of this like in different sports, but it’s cool seeing each other compete in the same sport.”

“It was pretty fun,” said Kylie. “It was like well, we’ve never been able to do anything together, so it was good bonding time.”

As the saying goes at Shamrock strength is speed and speed is strength. Powerlifting has many benefits. Both Macina twins compete in high school sports throughout the entire school year.

“I just went to my first track meet and broke the school record in triple jump, so it’s helped there a lot,” said Kylie.

She jumped 35′ 6.25″ at the Wheeler meet.

“But it’s not just her,” said Jeff Caffey, Shamrock first-year powerlifting head coach. “We have kids improving in every phase of track right now that have been involved in our strength program.”

Caffey was proud to see eight boys and nine girls give powerlifting a try, considering the sport has not been part of their program in decades.

“These are things as well as they’ve done it that generally don’t happen in a first year program, but that just kind of shows what kind of kids we have here at Shamrock,” said Caffey.

The Shamrock boys finished with four Regional Quarterfinals and a Regional runner-up team title.

