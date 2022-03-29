Portales man sentenced to 20 years for murder in the second degree

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Officials said a Portales man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder in the second degree.

The man, 35-year-old Jesse Lujan, was convicted due to an investigation by the PPD conducted on September 11, 2021.

Officers responded to 1124 W. Fir on reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with stab wounds to his chest. The victim was taken to the Roosevelt General hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Officers spoke to eyewitnesses on scene and were able to locate the murder weapon.

Lujan was located shortly after and taken into custody.

