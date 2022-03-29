Who's Hiring?
Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder

Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the death of their 5-month-old child, who authorities say died in early October 2021 after being starved.(Pearl River Co. Sheriff Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A Mississippi couple are now facing capital murder charges in the death of their 5-month-old daughter.

Kendra Beck, 20, and Takoda Miller, 23, were arrested March 22 and booked into the Pearl River County Jail after being indicted for the death of the child, which occurred in early October 2021, according to WLOX.

According to the indictment, the couple intentionally, knowingly or recklessly starved 5-month-old Kairi Beck of the nourishments needed to sustain life or growth.

The couple were also charged with felony child neglect after authorities say a second child who was 19 months old at the time was found to be neglected and abused.

The indictment alleges that Beck and Miller deprived the toddler of food, clothing, shelter, healthcare or supervision, resulting in substantial harm to the child’s physical, mental or emotional health. In addition, court documents say the abuse caused the child to become infested with lice, covered in feces and have severe diaper rash.

Beck and Miller are being held in the Pearl River County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

