Kids, Inc. Reaches 1/3 of $30 million goal for The Rockrose Sports Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids, Incorporated, announces the Home Field Advantage Campaign, an effort to bring the multi-sport Rockrose Sports Park to life.

The goal of the campaign is $30 million and right now Kids, Inc. is at the 1/3 mark of reaching their goal.

Today, Kids, Incorporated received a $1 million donation from John and Nancy Kritser and Yellowhouse Machinery and is now one step closer to completing the largest project in the history of the organization.

“The Home Field Advantage Campaign is going to give us an opportunity for a lot of our other organizations that bring tournaments into town to have a state-of-the-art complex,” said Jimmy Lackey, Kids, Inc. President, and CEO.

The Kritser Family has deep roots to Kids, Inc. and feels grateful they can give back to the organization.

“We are humbled that we have the capability to give this kind of donation to invest not just in the facility but to invest in the kids today and the future generations,” said Bub Kritser, Senior Vice President Yellowhouse Machinery. “My dad grew up here playing Kids Inc. and I grew up here playing Kids Inc. and I’ve got my 5-year-old in Kids Inc right now.”

Kritser said that Kids, Inc. can impact children’s lives in numerous ways and carry into adulthood.

“What we feel Kids, Inc. does for kids is setting the foundation through the things that it teaches you such as teamwork, integrity, perseverance, responsibility, and just being active. All those things can really lay the foundation for qualities to have in the future,” said Kritser.

United Supermarkets also announced they have selected Kids, Incorporated as the beneficiary of their annual United Charity Golf Classic to be held on Monday, June 6.

Paul Evans, Regional Vice President for United said they are excited to see the success that the Rockrose Sports Park will have.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Kids, Inc. that goes back many years. Kids, Inc. serves the entire community and that’s what we love the most. This complex is much needed in our community and United Supermarket wants to play a role in bringing it to fruition,” said Evans.

There have been 32 memorial gift contributions made to Kids, Inc. of people whose lives were touched by the organization.

“We have lost three friends of our organization in the past few weeks. Gene Gifford, Gary Satterfield, and Garry Wilfong were all very fond of Kids, Inc. Their families have asked that memorials be sent to our office to support the campaign. To date, we have received over $4,200 from 32 individuals. Every gift counts in this capital campaign,” said Lackey.

Kids, Inc. wants to express gratitude and thankfulness to donors who are helping fund the Rockrose Sports Park.

“For people to invest and step up like they are it means a lot and its extremely gratifying and very humbling,” said Lackey.

Lackey indicated their next gift announcement will be held on Tuesday, April 12, at 2:30 p.m., at the Kids, Incorporated Warehouse located at 2201 SE 27th Ave.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.