SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Northbound of Highway US 287 is now open after a two-vehicle crash around 2.5 miles south of Stratford.

Highway US 287 northbound is now open.

UPDATE: US 287 northbound has reopened. https://t.co/eHZCcjqdRx — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.