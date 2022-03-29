Who's Hiring?
Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while playing outside NJ home

Police say a fight among a large group gathered nearby broke out, and someone started firing. (KYW, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:44 AM CDT
TRENTON, N.J. (KYW) - A New Jersey family is grieving after a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed when a fight broke out near where she was playing outside. Police are still searching for the suspect.

The mother of 9-year-old Sequoya Bacon-Jones described what happened Friday night in the moments a stray bullet struck and killed her daughter, who was outside playing with her brother in the common area of their apartment in Trenton, New Jersey.

“He shot off two rounds first. Everybody scattered, and then, he shot off another four rounds. And my daughter got hit,” mother Shea Bacon-Jones said.

Sequoya Bacon-Jones, 9, is being remembered for her big smile and even bigger heart. She was...
Sequoya Bacon-Jones, 9, is being remembered for her big smile and even bigger heart. She was shot and killed when a fight broke out near where she was playing outside.(Source: Family photos, KYW via CNN)

Police say a fight among a large group gathered nearby broke out, and someone started firing.

“I run up, and my baby is laying on the ground, covered in blood. She’s not crying at all. She’s just moaning, and she’s reaching for me. And I’m like, ‘I can’t believe what I’m looking at. It’s not happening, but it’s really happening,’” Bacon-Jones said.

Mercer County Homicide Detectives continued to gather evidence Monday afternoon, as a memorial of teddy bears, candles and chalk messages grows outside Sequoya’s home.

Flags at Parker Elementary flew at half-staff. The fourth grade STEM student, who wanted to grow up and become a police officer, attended a father-daughter dance with her Pop Pop just last week.

“She picked out her dress because she wanted it to match her shoes,” Bacon-Jones said.

Officials are currently reviewing cameras in the area and say a number of witnesses saw the shooting. Sequoya’s mother is pleading for someone to come forward.

“Why wouldn’t you come forward and say who shot this little girl?” she said.

Now, as she begins the task of planning her daughter’s funeral, Sequoya’s mother is comforted with memories of the girl’s big smile and even bigger heart.

“It’s impossible to not remember her. She brought so much life and so much light to everybody that came in contact with her. It’s a tragedy if you didn’t get to meet my daughter,” Bacon-Jones said.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information can anonymously report it to Trenton Police or the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

