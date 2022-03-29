Who's Hiring?
Film screening at PPHM to explore prisoners of Hereford POW Camp

A Cathedral In The Desert
A Cathedral In The Desert(Panhandle PBS)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS will hold a film screening and discussion on the Hereford POW Camp of World War II on Thursday.

The screening will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

Following the gallery reception and film screening, Deana Craighead, PPHM’s Curator of Art, will lead a discussion on the POW camp.

“A Cathedral in the Desert: The POWs of Hereford Camps 31″ was produced by Panhandle PBS in 2008.

The film shares stories of the Italian POW camp outside of Hereford, and information on the over 4,000 Italian soldiers housed there from 1942-1946.

The documentary explores how a group of prisoners brought their artistic talents to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Umbarger, where they painted murals and sculpted figures while enjoying country cooking from the congregants.

