Doppler Dave Tracks Rain Chances And More Wind

First Alert conditions are n place today with winds gusting over 50mph and even higher than 60mph in northern areas. With dry conditions across the area, the wind has created an environment conducive for wildfires and a Red Flag Warning is in effect along with a High Wind Warning. Tonight we will experience a wind shift from the north on the back side of this system. This will bring cooler air into the area with highs tomorrow in the 50s, but still quite blustery. The good news is that rain chances will also be possible, both tomorrow morning and again tomorrow evening.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.