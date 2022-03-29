Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Tracks Rain Chances And More Wind

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert conditions are n place today with winds gusting over 50mph and even higher than 60mph in northern areas. With dry conditions across the area, the wind has created an environment conducive for wildfires and a Red Flag Warning is in effect along with a High Wind Warning. Tonight we will experience a wind shift from the north on the back side of this system. This will bring cooler air into the area with highs tomorrow in the 50s, but still quite blustery. The good news is that rain chances will also be possible, both tomorrow morning and again tomorrow evening.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the fire southeast of Canadian (Source: Booker Fire Department)
Roberts County grass fire is now 30,000 acres, 20% contained
The scene at an apartment complex on Bell Street
Amarillo police investigate after man killed in shooting at apartment complex
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Highway US 287 open after ‘major wreck’ south of Stratford
One person has died and two people were injured after a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV...
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving semi and car south of Stratford
Loop Crash 335
1 person injured after crash near 34th and east Loop 335

Latest News

Photo of the fire southeast of Canadian (Source: Booker Fire Department)
Roberts County grass fire is now 30,000 acres, 20% contained
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Gradual Warm-Up
Gradual Warm-Up
KFDA News at Six
Climate conditions are increasing severe allergy symptoms in Texas Panhandle
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Moisture Chances This Evening