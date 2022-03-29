Discovery Center opens registration for Summer Camp Discovery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Discovery Center has opened registration for their award-winning camp.

Camp Discovery offers week-long summer camps for children three years old to 5th grade.

The campers will learn on their level with a science-based curriculum and qualified teachers.

The camp dates are:

June 6 to June 22

To register, click here.

