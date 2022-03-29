Who's Hiring?
Discovery Center opens registration for Summer Camp Discovery

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Discovery Center has opened registration for their award-winning camp.

Camp Discovery offers week-long summer camps for children three years old to 5th grade.

The campers will learn on their level with a science-based curriculum and qualified teachers.

The camp dates are:

  • June 6 to June 22

To register, click here.

