Dangerously windy day ahead

Thanks to an incoming low pressure system, winds will be out of the southwest today at very high speeds, prompting wildfire concerns. Winds will be a sustained 30-40 mph as we head into the afternoon, and gusts could be north of 60 mph at times as well. Pairing this with 10-15% RH values, wildfire risk is hitting extreme levels. Temperatures won’t be as warm as they were Monday, with highs in the upper-70s to low 80s possible. Thankfully tonight into Wednesday morning, shower chances will begin to work their way into the area in the northwest first, working their way southeast into the mid-morning hours. As of right now, no severe weather is expected.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.