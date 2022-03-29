Amarillo police search for suspect in church burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a church burglary that took place in February.

Officers were called to the burglary at a church in the 3500 block of NE 24th Avenue on Thursday, February 24.

Officials said a person reported an unknown individual entered the building and took electronics.

Video shows the suspect entering the building and taking the items, according to APD.

Those with information on the suspect’s identity or other information on the crime are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

