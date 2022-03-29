1 Hereford man, 2 Clovis teens dead after crash in Parmer County

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting three people dead during a pursuit on March 19.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, at around 9:38 p.m., a DPS trooper attempted a traffic stop on eastbound US 60.

21-year-old Damian Javier Garcia from Hereford was traveling with two teenage passengers and refused to stop, continuing eastbound for around 18 to 20 miles.

Garcia crossed the median from the eastbound to the westbound lane and continued to evade the trooper, driving the wrong way on westbound US 60.

Around 10 miles east of Friona, Garcia collided with a westbound Jeep Wrangler.

Both teenagers died on scene.

Garcia was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police did not identify the teenagers killed, but a family member confirmed the victims were brothers 16-year-old Angel Saenz, and 15-year-old Jessie Castro.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family with funeral expenses.

The driver and one passenger of the Jeep were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, the other passenger was treated for minor injuries.

