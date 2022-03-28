You’re invited to the Cars with Kids Car Show benefiting Fill with Hope

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You are invited to the Cars with Kids Car Show that benefits Fill with Hope at the historical downtown square in Canyon.

The car show will take place on April 23 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Checkered flag sponsorships are available, and $180 feeds one student for an entire year.

A car entry is $40 and includes two meal tickets. Prizes include best paint, best engine, People’s Choice and more.

Tickets to attend the car show are $5 per person of $10 per family at the gate.

To fill out a registration form, click here.

You are invited to the Fill with Hope Car Show at the historical downtown square in Canyon. (Fill with Hope)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.