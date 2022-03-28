Who's Hiring?
TxDOT hosting virtual hearing on Gray County airport receiving over $200,000 grant

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - TxDot will be hosting a virtual hearing on Wednesday on giving Perry Lefors Field Airport grant money.

TxDOT is hosting the hearing to receive comments from interested parties concerning approval of financial assistance for Gray County airport receiving $202,041 of grant money.

The meeting will be starting at 10:00 a.m.

To join the meeting, click here.

