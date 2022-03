AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Expect lane closures if driving eastbound on Interstate 40 tomorrow in Amarillo.

TxDOT will close the left and center lanes of I-40 from Bell Street to Western Street for patching repairs.

The left lane of I-40 eastbound at Washington Street will also be closed for bridge joint repairs on Tuesday.

