Texas Parks and Wildlife awards over $12 million to Texas parks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved more than $12.5 million in grants for outdoor opportunities in Texas.

The City of Borger received a non-urban outdoor grant of over $200-thousand for its Huber Park playground project.

The City of Bovina received a $150-thousand small community grant for its Bovina Community Park Splash Pad project.

The Village of Timbercreek Canyon received a $32-thousand small community grant for its Timbercreek Canyon Park project.

