Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Resource Fair to be held at Goodwill Career Center Wednesday

(Source: Panhandle Community Services)
(Source: Panhandle Community Services)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services and Goodwill Career Resource Center have partnered together to hold a resource fair on Wednesday.

The fair will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center, 1904 Bell Street.

Goodwill of Northwest Texas, Amarillo College, Sharing Hope Ministry, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, Amarillo ISD, Workforce Solutions Panhandle, United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, Amarillo VA Health Care System, Faith City Mission and Haven Health will participate.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, were arrested after an Amber Alert was issued for...
2 teens arrested in kidnapping of 3-month-old boy, police say
A pumpjack outside of Midland.
In Texas, calls to boost U.S. oil production after Russian invasion run into hard realities
police lights
5 arrested after being indicted for conspiring to sell meth
Panhandle's Macklynn Land breaks 400 meter Amarillo Meet of Champions record in 55.25.
Sandies relay shocks record and Land’s 400m dominance continues in Amarillo Meet of Champions day two

Latest News

Fill with Hope
You’re invited to the Cars with Kids Car Show benefiting Fill with Hope
The Amarillo Sod Poodles are bringing back programs aimed at spotlighting local non-profits and...
Amarillo Sod Poodles brings back programs aimed at spotlighting local non-profits and small businesses
Monday Outlook with Shelden 3/28
Monday Outlook with Shelden 3/28
TxDOT: Expect eastbound lane closures on I-40 in Amarillo Tuesday