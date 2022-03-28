Resource Fair to be held at Goodwill Career Center Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services and Goodwill Career Resource Center have partnered together to hold a resource fair on Wednesday.

The fair will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center, 1904 Bell Street.

Goodwill of Northwest Texas, Amarillo College, Sharing Hope Ministry, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, Amarillo ISD, Workforce Solutions Panhandle, United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, Amarillo VA Health Care System, Faith City Mission and Haven Health will participate.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.