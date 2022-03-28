Real warm, real windy

After warm and calm conditions all weekend, winds are set to pick up for the next few days before rain chances move in. For Monday, winds are set to start out the morning relatively calm before getting up to the low 20 mph range this afternoon with near record highs close to 90 in the afternoon with thin high clouds. For Tuesday, temperatures will be a bit cooler, with low 80s expected, but a dryline will push through from the west at 30-40 mph with gusts upwards of 60 possible at times. Critical fire danger is expected for Monday and Tuesday, before a cold front brings in rain chances for Wednesday morning.

