Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Highway patrol supervisor leaving work saves woman from alleged kidnapping

The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County,...
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County, California.(Mono County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO) - A California Highway Patrol supervisor getting off his shift came across an alleged kidnapping and domestic battery, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office reported.

An unidentified man was booked on charges of kidnapping, felony domestic violence, terrorist threats and assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

The Bridgeport CHP supervisor was going north on California 108 between Walker and Bridgeport at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he saw a vehicle stuck on the right shoulder, KOLO reports.

As the CHP vehicle approached, a woman ran towards it and jumped inside. She was shaking and could not speak, the sheriff’s office said.

An adult male followed her.

When the supervisor asked if she was safe, she shook her head “no,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was detained.

Another CHP officer and a Mono County deputy arrived. Their investigation determined the woman had been kidnapped and attacked on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to a safe place, and an advocacy group responded to help her.

The investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
1 Hereford man, 2 Clovis teens dead after crash in Parmer County
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
First Alert Fire Weather Event
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds prompt wildfire threats
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Suspect
Amarillo police search for suspect in church burglary

Latest News

Will Smith's mother, Carolyn Smith, said she's never seen him go 'off' like he did on Chris...
Will Smith's family talks about Oscar slap
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs
Fire generic
Crews responding to grass fires in Hutchinson County and Carson County
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, speaks during a ceremony in...
Washington honors Alaska’s fiery, tireless defender in House
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital as talks progress