FSS prepares for Sexual Assault Awareness month, experiencing ‘dramatic increase’ of cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services is preparing for April, Sexual Assault Awareness month.

FSS says that this spring they have reported a higher number of sexual assault cases than in previous years.

In February there were the highest number of sexual assault cases over the last five years.

Michelle Shields, FSS Director of Advocacy Services, said that springtime is traditionally the busiest time of the year for advocates.

“For February a short month, it was higher than it had been in the last five years and that’s really concerning because we’re going into the springtime and that’s a time where we tend to have more sexual assaults,” said Shields.

One area of concern that FSS has seen is the time it takes for survivors to receive healing and support.

“Part of our record keeping is to keep track of how many hours we spend on sexual assaults and that number has increased dramatically for us,” said Shields. "

Each case of sexual assault is different and comes with its own set of challenges, and many cases go unreported.

“90 percent of people who are sexually assaulted do not report to law enforcement. We know that there’s a lot of people who need our services, need our help, that are in-need of justice that are not getting that,” said Shields.

Through the Advocacy Services Division, FSS works to provide in-person and virtual services.

FSS says that staff and trained volunteers provide a compassionate advocacy to victims of sexual assault through Northwest Texas Hospital and The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Throughout April Family Support Services’ Prevention Education Division will be sharing information about sexual assault prevention with the community.

“When it comes to being educated on sexual assault, I think one of the most important things for the community to remember is that it is always going to be an ongoing conversation,” said Monica Balderas, FSS Prevention Educator Specialist. “I think as community members we are scared to talk about these situations sometimes and we do not have to be scared.”

Balderas believes that educational resources can help prevent sexual assault.

“This month we are incorporating the idea of bringing awareness to sexual assault within your family. We will be sharing information about the five protective factors: resiliency, relationships, support, knowledge, and communication. If you grow those protective factors within your family, it will keep your family safe and thriving,” said Balderas.

FSS is partnering with businesses, and schools, throughout Amarillo with a focus on sexual assault prevention.

Parent Café is a free event hosted by FSS for parents and guardians to learn about sexual assault protective factors that keep children safe and informed.

Parent Café will be at Viva Church on the following dates:

April 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

April 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dinner and childcare are provided, and registration is required to attend.

“The first step toward prevention is awareness. That’s why Sexual Assault Awareness Month is incredibly important to our community,” said Education Director, Brandi Reed.

Last year, FSS, answered 5,823 sexual assault related phone calls on the 24-7 helpline.

