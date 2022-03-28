Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds prompt wildfire threats

By Dave Oliver and Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A strong low-pressure system closes in today, bringing strong and dry southwest winds.

By midday, southwest winds may gust well over 60 mph in the region, and as a result, a high wind warning is in effect until 9 p.m. CDT.

With plentiful fuel available in the form of dead vegetation, the strong winds and dry air will increase the wildfire threat to dangerous levels.

Red flag warning for 3/29
Red flag warning for 3/29(KFDA)

A Red Flag Warning has been issued. Area residents are urged to use caution with cigarettes, vehicles, and any outdoor activity that could spark a wildfire.

FA Fire Safety Tips
FA Fire Safety Tips(KFDA)

Thankfully, rain chances could begin late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, which will help calm future fire danger and could aid in the fighting of any active fires at the time.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

