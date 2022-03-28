Doppler Dave Braces For Big Wind Tomorrow

A strong low pressure system will near the area tomorrow and it is expected generate some powerful winds most of the day. By midday, SW winds may gust well over 50mph in much of the area. A High Wind Watch is in effect tomorrow. With plentiful fuel available in the form of dead vegetation, the strong winds and dry air will increase the wildfire threat to dangerous levels. A Red Flag Warning has been issued. Area residents are urged to use caution with cigarettes, vehicles, and any outdoor activity that could spark a wildfire. Any fires will be difficult to battle tomorrow. Winds will remain strong going into Wednesday, but will shift from the north and bring moisture to our region. Rain and snow showers will be possible early Wednesday which will help to reduce the fire danger.

