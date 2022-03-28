Who's Hiring?
Directors of Potter County’s Defense Court System shares their next steps of progress

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rooms on the second floor of the Santa Fe building will soon be filled with desks and chairs for attorneys to serve in the Potter-Armstrong County Indigent Defense Council.

Director of the Public Defenders office, Jason Howell has goals to hire three assistant defenders in the program’s first year.

He will also work on streamlining the process on determining indigency.

“Right now, sometimes they’re a hit and miss getting information from the jail, getting information from bond companies, getting information from the court,” said Howell.

Vaavia Rudd, director of Management of Assigning Council wants three fellowship attorneys in the program’s first year.

Rudd says its needed due to lawyers retiring and moving away from Potter County as crime rates increase in low income areas.

“The murders, the kidnappings, the sexual assaults, all of those things there’s 12 people who are handling all of those cases and its not enough,” said Rudd. “It is mentally and emotionally taxing.”

Rudd believes they’ll receive 4,000 felony and misdemeanor cases in a year.

The public defender’s office goal is to handle 35 percent of felonies the counties receive and fellowship attorneys will handle misdemeanors.

Both directors will also hire mental health and social service coordinators.

