Amarillo Sod Poodles brings back programs aimed at spotlighting local non-profits and small businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are bringing back programs aimed at spotlighting local non-profits and small businesses for the 2022 season.

The Small Business Spotlight, Charity Spotlight and Launch-A-Ball programs are designed to help small businesses and non-profits raise awareness and funds to continue to provide their goods and services to the Texas Panhandle.

Sign ups are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Groups or individuals who sign up for the spotlights will be provided the following during a regular-season home game at no cost: groups or individuals will receive a marketing table on the main concourse to showcase their organization, in-park recognition via a live public address announcement and scoreboard recognition. There is also an opportunity for a live on-air interview during the Sod Poodles Radio Broadcast to further promote the organization or business. To sign up for the Small Business Spotlight, click here.

To sign up for the Charity Spotlight, click here.

The Launch-A-Ball and Concessions Fundraising progrmas are exclusively for area non-profit groups looking for a fun way to raise money during a Sod Poodles home game. Each game, one organization receives numbered tennis balls to sell from a table on the concourse, around the ballpark and in the suite level.

The group will receive 50% of gross sales for their Launch-A-Ball game.

Fans who purchase from Launch-A-Ball groups will have the opportunity to toss their numbered balls toward a target in left-field after the game is over. The fan with the winning toss will receive the other 50% of the nightly earnings or a prize from one of many other local businesses partnered with the Sod Poodles.

For help getting signed up for any of these programs email Sod Poodles Community Relations Manager Austin Jackson at AustinJ@SodPoodles.com.

