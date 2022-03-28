Who's Hiring?
Amarillo hosting public meeting for Tri-State Fairgrounds

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo will be hosting a public meeting for the next step in the future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds this Thursday.

The City of Amarillo, Potter County, Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District and Tri-State Expo have scheduled a public meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds offices.

This meeting will show the presentation of different design concepts for the future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds and surrounding area, and will offer the attendees the opportunity to provide feedback on their preferred concept.

For an available zoom link, click here.

COA Have A Say in the Future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds
COA Have A Say in the Future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds(COA)

