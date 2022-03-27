Work Week Forecast: Fire Danger, High Winds, and Rain Chances

Highs on Monday will be near record breaking into the upper 80s and even a few low 90s. The hot temperatures, breezy SW winds, and low relative humidity values will allow for critical fire danger the next couple days. High wind gusts of 45-65mph will be possible Tuesday afternoon as a cold front pushes through bringing the winds and chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. You’ll want to monitor forecasts as there are Red Flag Warning out and High Wind Watches!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.