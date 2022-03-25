Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

TX Panhandle War Memorial Center hosting for veterans who served at WW11, Korean War and Vietnam

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host a reception for all veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam.

The event will be on Tuesday, March 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Light snacks and soft drinks will be provided.

Paul Harpole, a Vietnam veteran helicopter dust-off/medivac crew member, will give welcoming remarks.

March 29 is a significant date because in 1973 was when the last U. S. Soldiers left Vietnam.

Those are also invited to visit the Museum from Monday through Friday at 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
1 Hereford man, 2 Clovis teens dead after crash in Parmer County
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
First Alert Fire Weather Event
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds prompt wildfire threats
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Suspect
Amarillo police search for suspect in church burglary

Latest News

Fire generic
Crews responding to grass fires in Hutchinson County and Carson County
Portales man sentenced to 20 years for murder in the second degree
Tuesday First Alert Outlook with Shelden 3/29
Tuesday First Alert Outlook with Shelden 3/29
A Cathedral In The Desert
Film screening at PPHM to explore prisoners of Hereford POW Camp
TPSN Sports Network
Stream baseball, softball and track with TPSN