TX Panhandle War Memorial Center hosting for veterans who served at WW11, Korean War and Vietnam

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host a reception for all veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam.

The event will be on Tuesday, March 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Light snacks and soft drinks will be provided.

Paul Harpole, a Vietnam veteran helicopter dust-off/medivac crew member, will give welcoming remarks.

March 29 is a significant date because in 1973 was when the last U. S. Soldiers left Vietnam.

Those are also invited to visit the Museum from Monday through Friday at 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

